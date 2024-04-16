BJP's election manifesto smacks of communal agenda: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thrissur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday lashed out at the ruling BJP at the Centre over its recently released election manifesto and alleged that it smacked of "communal agenda".

The saffron party does not have the courage to present the progress report of its 10 year rule and face the people during the polls, he charged.

The Marxist veteran said the objective of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is not only to ensure the defeat of the Sangh Parivar forces but also to maintain India's sovereign, egalitarian, secular and democratic nature.

Vijayan was addressing reporters in this central district amidst his busy campaigning schedule.

"This is an election to liberate the country from the hands of communalism and to lead it to the people-centric rule," he added.

The concrete question before the voters is whether the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which is vehemently opposing the Sangh Parivar's anti-people policies, or the United Democratic Front (UDF),which is aligned with the policies of the BJP, should win in the state, he said.

Referring to the election manifesto released by the BJP the other day, Vijayan alleged that it reflects the party's "communal agenda".

"The Prime Minister came to Kerala and spoke about the progress report. But the BJP does not have the courage to present the progress report of its 10-year-rule and face the people," he claimed.

Vijayan's remarks against BJP and Modi came a day after the Prime Minister criticised the Left government over various issues during election rallies in Kerala on Monday.