BJP's ex-CM Raghubar Das expresses concern at 'rising cases' of crime against women

Jamshedpur, Aug 31 (PTI) BJP National Vice-President and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Thursday expressed concern over the increasing number of cases of "atrocities" on women in the state.

Advertisment

Das who claimed that there had been a rise in such incidents in the state ever since the Soren government came to power, sought that steps be taken to ensure the security and safety of women.

The former chief minister was speaking at a function where women from various sections of society came together to offer him 'Rakhis' on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at his Agrico residence here. "The state government should be sensitive towards women's security and safety, and ensure necessary action in this direction," he said.

The BJP leader also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing the prices of LPG cylinders on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Women were seen holding placards to express their happiness at the move to slash the price of cooking gas. PTI bs JRC