BJP''s ex-MLA attends flyover inauguration in Pune a day after claiming she was ''sidelined''

Pune, Aug 12 (PTI) A day after expressing her disappointment over being "sidelined", the national vice-president of BJP's women's wing Medha Kulkarni attended the inauguration of a new flyover in Pune on Saturday.

Kulkarni represented the Kothrud assembly constituency as a BJP MLA from 2014 to 2019, but was denied a ticket in the 2019 elections to make way for the then Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, who won the seat.

This decision received strong backlash in the constituency, which is known for its strong Brahmin presence.

Kulkarni on Friday expressed disappointment after she found her name missing from the invitation brochure for the inauguration of the new flyover at Chandni Chowk here.

A multi-level flyover built at Chandni Chowk was inaugurated on Saturday at the hands of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined the event via video-link, while Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attended the function.

Kulkarni was also on the dais, but refused to comment on her social media post.

The BJP leader in a social media post on Friday said, "I never publicly uttered anything when I was sidelined or when decisions were taken without my consent. Now, I feel the need to talk to you all as I was disappointed when I saw the posters for the inauguration of the Chandani Chowk flyover. The credit of this project fully goes to Nitin Gadkariji and Devendra Fadnavis, but who had taken this project to respected Gadkariji?" Kulkarni went on to say that Gadkari had once clearly said that he took up the project because of her.

"Though I am on a national post, I was not given such an all-access pass during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's visit to Pune," she claimed.

The BJP leader further said her rivals could easily ignore her because she had no muscle or monetary power.

"It is easy for 'them' as I neither have muscle power nor money power. I come from a middle class family, which entered politics with an ideology. I will continue to do the duties entrusted on me," she wrote. PTI COR MR ARU