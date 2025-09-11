BJP's ex-servicemen cell stage sit-in to protest Bengal CM's alleged remarks on army

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) A group of former army officials, associated with the BJP's ex-servicemen cell, on Thursday staged a sit-in here in protest against alleged comments made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding serving personnel.

The demonstration was in response to Banerjee's alleged comments about the army in the wake of an incident on September 1, when jawans dismantled a stage erected by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) near the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road.

The stage had been set up for weekend protests in August against alleged atrocities on migrant workers from West Bengal.

Banerjee, who rushed to the site after Army personnel dismantled the structure on September 1, had stated while she had great respect for the armed forces as guardians of nation's security, at times they worked at the behest of BJP-led central government in opposition-ruled states like West Bengal.

On Thursday, soon after Kolkata Police officials visited the site on Mayo Road to verify the authorisation papers and high court permission given to the ex-army personnel demonstrators, BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Shankudeb Panda arrived at the spot to extend their support to the protest.

Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, addressed the gathering and condemned what he called "an attempt by the ruling dispensation to lower the dignity of the armed forces." "The Indian Army is our protector and guards the frontiers. The army comes to our rescue during calamities and saves lives. And our CM and her party leaders are making disrespectful comments against the army who are the pride of every patriotic Indian. I am here as an Indian citizen to salute their valour," Adhikari said.

Panda told reporters that despite having all valid papers and court permission, police were harassing the demonstrators who had served the nation.

According to a Calcutta High Court directive, restrictions were imposed on the use of sound systems during the demonstration and the protest was limited between noon and 5 pm.

The Maidan area, where the protest was held, falls under the jurisdiction of the Indian Army, whose Eastern Command headquarters is located nearby at Fort William.

A defence official earlier said the Indian Army (Local Military Authority, Kolkata) grants permission for events in the Maidan for two days, in accordance with a directive from the Supreme Court. PTI SUS MNB