BJP's failed bid to win majority will raise questions about Modi's leadership: Digvijaya

Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has claimed questions will inevitably surface regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership following BJP's failure to secure a majority in Lok Sabha elections, votes for which are being counted on Tuesday.

"There will also be murmur within the BJP regarding Modi's leadership," Singh said.

A prominent Congress leader, Singh further declared his decision not to contest future Lok Sabha elections. Running as the Congress candidate from the Rajgarh constituency, Singh is trailing by over 1.36 lakh votes.

He referenced former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's earlier assertion that Narendra Modi would not retain the prime minister's office on June 4.

"...Now it is clear that Narendra Modi has failed to ensure a clear majority for the BJP. This will raise questions about his leadership. There will be murmur within the BJP regarding his leadership," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told PTI.

He also wondered whether the dominance would lie with the "Modi Parivar" or the "Sangh Parivar" going forward.

Responding to a query regarding the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as a poll issue, Singh emphasised that Lord Ram belongs to all.

"Bhagwan Ram belongs to all. They (BJP) have insulted our Sanatan Dharma because consecration can't take place in an incomplete temple. This is an age-old tradition. People have rejected the hatred they (BJP) spread in the name of religion," Singh remarked.

Regarding the impact of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana of the Madhya Pradesh government, Singh said women would benefit significantly with an assured monthly sum of Rs 8,500 if the INDIA bloc government is formed. PTI ADU MAS NSK