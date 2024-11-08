BJP's game-changing promise: Full refund for Sahara investors in Jharkhand

New Delhi: The Sahara Group was once a towering force in India’s corporate landscape, with ventures spanning airlines, media, and real estate. Among its most prominent initiatives was a chit-fund scheme that attracted millions of small investors, mostly from lower-income backgrounds. These investors contributed modest amounts, typically ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 100 a day, with hopes of securing better returns and financial stability.

However, trouble began when Sahara failed to return the invested money. Legal pressures escalated, culminating in the Supreme Court's order for Sahara to repay Rs 24,000 crore to investors. When Sahara did not comply, its chief, Subrata Roy, was jailed in 2014, marking the beginning of the group's collapse and leaving many investors in financial limbo.

The fraudulent nature of the scheme surfaced when a whistleblower, under the name Roshan Lal, sent a letter to the National Housing Bank. The letter alleged that bonds issued by Sahara Real Estate Corporation and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation were not compliant with regulations. This led the NHB to forward the case to SEBI for a thorough investigation.

Subrata Roy, on the other hand, has consistently claimed that Sahara became a target after he made a public statement asserting that India's Prime Minister should be of Indian, not Italian, origin—a clear reference to Sonia Gandhi. According to Roy, this comment prompted government agencies to initiate a crackdown on the Sahara.

Political analysts note that Sahara thrived during the UPA government's tenure, as its chit-fund schemes went unchecked despite their dubious nature. In 2008, the RBI intervened, banning Sahara India Financial Corporation from accepting further deposits and instructing it to repay investors. Yet, many poor investors were left stranded, and some commentators argue that the UPA government's lack of stringent action allowed the crisis to worsen.

However, the narrative took a turn with the BJP-led Modi government. Recently, the central government has made a strong commitment to refund every penny invested in Sahara’s chit funds. The government has introduced a framework for investors to apply for refunds, with clear instructions and a specified timeline. BJP’s promise, particularly in Jharkhand, has been described by some political observers as a potential game-changer for the upcoming state elections.

One seasoned political commentator remarked, “The BJP’s pledge to return every rupee to Sahara investors is not just about financial restitution; it is a clear political statement. By taking decisive action where previous governments faltered, they are positioning themselves as champions of the common man.”

“The promise to return Sahara investors' money taps into a deep well of discontent among those who feel betrayed by the system,” another analyst noted, “and this could be a critical factor in tilting the scales in BJP’s favour.”

As the election race heats up, BJP's promise might just be the trump card that alters Jharkhand’s political landscape.