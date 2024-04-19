BJP's Giriraj Singh files nomination from Bihar's Begusarai

Begusarai (Bihar), Apr 19 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday filed his nomination papers from Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, from where he is seeking re-election.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his documents, the firebrand BJP leader asserted that India was on its way to becoming 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which the "tukde-tukde gang" was finding hard to stomach.

"I believe in Modi's motto of 'sabka saath sabka vikas'. The NDA will get more than 400 seats this time. I do not need votes of those who have a problem with our nationalism," Singh said.

Singh's principal rival is CPI's Awadhesh Rai who filed his nomination papers the day before.

However, the BJP leader recounted his grand victory in 2019 when the Left party had fielded former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who was defeated by a margin of more than four lakh votes.

"The CPI belongs to the 'tukde-tukde gang' which has a problem with India's rising global stature and its nuclear capabilities," Singh alleged.

The Union minister blamed the Left for "shutting down industries in Begusarai which got revived only under Modi".

"Under Modi, we will win more than 400 seats and Bharat will become Vishwa Guru," he asserted. PTI CORR NAC ACD