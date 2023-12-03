BJP's good show due to PM Modi's 'guarantees', says Prahlad Patel

Narsinghpur: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said the Bharatiya Janata Party's stellar show in Madhya Pradesh and others states in the Assembly polls was due to the "guarantees" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

As per trends emerging after initial rounds of counting of votes, the BJP seems set to wrest Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress and emphatically retain MP.

"The reason behind the BJP's good showing is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees, like his resolve for welfare of the poor, empowerment of women, employment for youth, respect and fair prices to farmers," Patel said.

"Development was the guarantee of Modiji,” said Patel, a Lok Sabha MP who was fielded by the party from Narsingpur. He has a lead of 29,833 votes over the Congress' Lakhan Singh Patel after 17 rounds of counting.

Advertisment

Hailing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Patel said the former's toil and plan for the state pulled off such a resounding victory.

"Thanks to BJP chief JP Nadda from the bottom of my heart. He toured the entire country," Patel added.

He said the Congress was devoid of any development model.

"The Congress does not have a leader, leadership, and future leadership. Such people can't win elections. The Congress believed some people unhappy with the BJP would vote for them. That was not possible," he claimed.

Patel is among the probable chief ministerial candidates in the BJP.