BJP's GST policies responsible for soaring prices and public anger: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of "manipulating" GST in a way that burdens the common man while pretending to offer relief.

"The BJP reduced GST on finished goods just to show, but increased GST on the raw materials used to make them. This is the reality of the BJP's GST 'golmal' (fraud)," Yadav told reporters after visiting SP national secretary and chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary at his residence in Gulistan Colony to enquire about his health.

Accusing the BJP of misleading the public and deepening the crisis for traders, Yadav said, "Their leaders shouted slogans, gave fiery speeches of GST cut, and left. But when citizens go to markets and don't find goods at reduced prices, they argue with shopkeepers. The BJP is not reforming the economy; it is ruining the customer-shopkeeper relationship. They are loyal to no one." Alleging that the government's policies have "completely failed'', he said, "Eight years ago, the BJP celebrated the midnight launch of GST. Since then, the people have been looted in the name of taxation." Prices of everyday goods -- from bicycles to motorcycles, food items to stationery -- have all surged under heavy taxation, he added.

"Why were these items made expensive for eight years if they can be sold at lower prices now?" he questioned, alleging that the "confusing and arbitrary" implementation of GST has left traders in the lurch.

"Profit margins are still high. Until that comes down, inflation won't come down. To truly control prices and bring prosperity, we must adopt Dr Ram Manohar Lohia's principle of price control," he said.

Reacting to the BJP's poor performance in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha elections, Yadav said, "Seeing the backlash, the BJP is on the backfoot. But even now, it is trying to deceive people. The public has realised that only the BJP's defeat will bring relief from high prices, unemployment, injustice, and heavy taxes. Their downfall is inevitable." Yadav also criticised the government's foreign policy, linking it to trade distress and economic instability.

"High US tariffs -- 50 per cent, even 100 per cent -- are hurting our businesses. What will happen to our economy under such conditions?" he asked.

He further said the BJP government has failed across all sectors - health, education, law and order. "Government hospitals are in poor shape, lacking quality care. Patients are forced to seek expensive treatment at private hospitals," he said.

Highlighting the rising threat of wild animal attacks in several districts, including Bahraich, Sitapur, and Pilibhit, Yadav said, "People are being injured and even killed by wolves, leopards, pythons, and bulls. The BJP government must answer whether it plans to act or continue denying the problem by saying 'no animal footprints were found.' Are the wounds on victims and the lives lost not enough evidence?"