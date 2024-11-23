BJP's Hambarde takes leads over Cong rival with 12,283 votes in Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP’s Santukrao Hambarde is leading by 12,283 votes over his Congress rival Ravindra Chavan as per the latest counting figures shared by the Election Commission.

Advertisment

Hambarde is locked in a straight fight against the Congress candidate, who polled 1,69,585 votes against his 1,81,868.

The bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26. Ravindra Chavan is his son.

Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha poll for the Nanded seat as a BJP candidate, had defeated Ashok Chavan then with the Congress. Chikhalikar lost the 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Nanded to Vasant Chavan by more than 59,000 votes.

Advertisment

While veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan joined the BJP in February this year, Chikhalikar is now with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and is contesting the assembly poll from Loha in Nanded, which he has represented twice as an MLA.