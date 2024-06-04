BJP's Harsh Malhotra wins from East Delhi LS seat

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party's Harsh Malhotra defeated AAP's Kuldeep Kumar to win the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 93,663 votes.

Malhotra, a first-timer, was fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in place of outgoing MP and cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir had said he had requested BJP chief J P Nadda to relieve him of political duties so that he could focus on his cricket commitments.

The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and the 2019 general elections, and is set to repeat the feat for the third time.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress fielded candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in four as part of a seat-sharing agreement between the two constituents of the INDIA bloc.