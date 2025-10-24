BJP's Haryana in-charge Satish Poonia prays at temple in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on birthday

Bharatpur (Rajasthan), Oct 24 (PTI) The BJP's Haryana in-charge Satish Poonia on Friday prayed to Lord Govardhan and Shri Nathji at Poonchhari ka Lotha in Bharatpur district along with his family and party workers on his 61st birthday.

"This is neither a public rally nor a show of strength; it is an expression of devotion," he told BJP workers and leaders from Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi who reached the temple premises to greet Poonia.

The former Rajasthan BJP chief and his family offered milk at the Mukut Mukharvind of Lord Govardhan and paid his obeisance at the Shri Nathji temple.

He also prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Rajasthan and the country.

About his initiative to get accounts opened for girls under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the former deputy leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly said that more than 50,000 accounts had been opened through party workers' efforts.

"We aim to increase the number to one lakh by my next birthday," he said.

Poonia, who has been celebrating his birthday at religious sites across Rajasthan in recent years, said he had earlier marked the occasion at Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer and Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara.

"I try to associate every birthday with social responsibility and Sanatan tradition," he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Poonia said the NDA government at the Centre was working steadfastly towards the goal of a developed India. "From PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to several welfare schemes, the government has benefited people from every section of society," he said.

Poonia also said that Rajasthan's BJP government under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is committed to the state's development.

Referring to the region's heritage, he said the land of Bharatpur holds a special identity in the country due to the legacy of Maharaja Surajmal. PTI SDA NSD NSD