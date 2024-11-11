BJP's 'hate campaign' has backfired in Jharkhand: Cong after 'misleading' post taken down

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said the BJP's "hate campaign" has backfired in Jharkhand after an FIR was lodged in Ranchi for poll code violation against the saffron party's Jharkhand unit for posting "false and misleading" videos on its social media handle.

The cybercrime police station Ranchi has also written to the social media platform for removing the objectionable posts under Section 69(A) of the IT Act, sources said.

The Election Commission had received a complaint on Sunday from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh regarding "false and misleading" videos posted by the BJP 4 Jharkhand' on its official social media handles.

It was alleged that the video with baseless allegations is unduly influencing the voters and dissuading them to vote for any opposition party in the ongoing assembly elections in Jharkhand.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the BJP's "hate campaign" has backfired in Jharkhand.

"A malicious social media post designed to foment division, polarise and mislead voters has been taken down following our complaint to the ECI demanding an FIR. The police on the directions of the ECI have registered a case," he said.

The BJP should be prepared for an even more scathing verdict on the 23rd of this month, he added.

The state goes to polls on November 13 and 20 in two phases. The results would be announced on June 23.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday at the cybercrime police station Ranchi for alleged violation of MCC guidelines and relevant legal provisions, the sources said.

In a memorandum submitted to the poll panel, Ramesh had urged the poll body to issue directives for the immediate takedown of all videos of the advertisement and consequently take urgent action against the BJP and its official Facebook handle for Jharkhand.

The advertisement, which appeared to take a dig at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav by featuring three characters resembling them, showed them being "anti-tribal" and how they now want to seek their votes. PTI ASK KVK KVK