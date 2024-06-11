BJP's hatred for Muslims got reflected in new ministry: Tejashwi

Patna, Jun 11 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday alleged that Muslims got no representation in the union council of ministers as a consequence of the ruling BJP's "hatred" for the minority community.

The former Bihar deputy CM was also of the view that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was "late" in voicing concerns over the strife in Manipur, which got exacerbated as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chosen to remain "silent".

"It is clearly an indication of hatred..... we, on the other hand, believe in taking all sections of society along", said Yadav in response to queries from journalists about not a single Muslim getting a berth in the jumbo-sized 72-member union council of ministers.

Asked about Bhagwat's concerns on Manipur, the RJD leader said "he has been too late in speaking out", adding, "the prime minister, on his part, has merely kept silent on every crisis, be it violence in that state, or protests by farmers and female wrestlers in Delhi".

The ethnic conflict in Manipur between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis has led to the deaths of over 200 people and rendered thousands of people homeless.

Yadav maintained that despite having a "decisive role" in the new central government, helmed by the BJP which was short of a majority, Bihar did not get a square deal in allocation of portfolios.

Nonetheless, he hoped "eight ministers from the state will raise their voice" in favour of demands like special status for Bihar, placing in the ninth schedule the law raising quotas for deprived castes to 75 per cent and a nationwide caste census.

The Ninth Schedule of the Constitution includes a list of central and state laws that cannot be challenged in courts.

In 1992, the Supreme Court capped reservations for the backward classes at 50 per cent.