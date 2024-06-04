BJP's Hemant Savara wins Palghar seat in Maharashtra; defeats Sena (UBT) candidate

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate Hemant Savara on Tuesday defeated Bharti Kamdi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) by a margin of 1,83,306 votes from the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.
Savara, the son of veteran BJP leader late Vishnu Savara polled 6,01,244 votes, while Kamdi got 4,17,938 votes.
Rajesh Patil of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) got 2,54,517 votes, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) nominee Bharat Vanga got 15,465 votes. Independent candidate Meena Bhad received 14,235 votes, while Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Vijaya Mhatre got 10,936 votes.
A total of 23,385 voters chose the NOTA (none of the above) option in the elections.
Rajendra Gavit had contested the 2019 election on Shiv Sena's ticket and had won. He had returned to the BJP fold recently. PTI MR NP