BJP's Himachal chief forms 20-member core committee

Shimla, Aug 2 (PTI) The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit chief Rajiv Bindal on Wednesday constituted a 20-member core committee, including permanent invitees.

The committee includes Sudan Singh -- a BJP national vice-president -- its state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and PK Dhumal and Union Minister Anurag Thakur have also been included.

On July 20, the BJP overhauled its state executive with the appointment of nine vice-presidents, three general secretaries, seven secretaries, state unit chiefs of the Yuva Morcha and the Mahila Morcha, media in-charge and 10 spokespeople.

After Bindal announced the state executive, there were allegations that several senior leaders had been ignored. Most of those leaders have now been accommodated in the core committee.

The core committee also includes Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap, Rajya Sabha MP Sikendar Kumar, former state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti, general secretaries Trilok Kapoor and Bihari Lal Sharma, MLAs Rakesh Jamwal, Trilok Jamwal, Vipin Parmar and Randhir Sharma, ex-minister Rajeev Sehgal and party leader Harsh Mahajan. PTI BPL SZM