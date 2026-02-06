BJP's Himgauri Aher-Adke elected Nashik mayor; Shiv Sena gets deputy mayor post

Nashik, Feb 6 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party's Himgauri Aher-Adke and Shiv Sena's Vilas Shinde were elected as the mayor and deputy mayor, respectively, of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), on Friday.

The BJP decided to take the Shiv Sena along with it at the 11th hour, and the party's candidate Seema Pawar withdrew her nomination, making way for Aher to clinch the top post.

The BJP had contested the NMC election solo, while the Shiv Sena and NCP had fought in an alliance.

The saffron party has 72 corporators in the 122-member NMC, while Shiv Sena has 26, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP four, Congress three and MNS one.

The coming together of the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and MNS has given way for the Shiv Sena (UBT) to have its Leader of Opposition in the civic body. PTI COR ARU