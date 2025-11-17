BJP’s ‘historic’ Nuapada bypoll victory due to workers’ effort, says Odisha CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (PTI) Rejecting BJD and Congress' allegations of “vote chori”, manipulation and booth rigging, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the BJP registered a “historic” victory in Nuapada bypoll due to the tireless efforts of party workers, unity among leaders and a flawless strategy.

Addressing a meeting, Majhi thanked party workers and leaders for playing a crucial role in ensuring the victory of BJP candidate Jay Dholakia by a margin of over 83,000 votes.

"We are thankful to the people of Nuapada. I will soon visit the district and personally convey my gratitude," he said.

Recalling earlier years when, according to him, the BJP did not even have polling booth agents in several areas, the chief minister said: “We learned from defeats and reviewed our mistakes. That is why the BJP is successful today.” Accusing the Opposition of spreading misinformation, Majhi said, "Both the BJD and Congress attacked us with lies, fearing defeat. They used abusive words like ‘vote chori’ and 'beiman' (traitor). But their lies did not work, and the people of Nuapada gave them a befitting reply." He claimed that an action like 'Operation Sindoor' was executed in Nuapada, which, he said, "gave rich dividends".

Majhi asserted that the bypoll results had "changed the political landscape" of Odisha.

"Now Congress says it lost because of a ‘Bibhishan’ (one who helps the enemy) and that action will be taken against him. If they do so, the party — which has 70 per cent ‘Bibhishan’ — will be completely destroyed," he remarked.

The chief minister said BJP workers, leaders, MLAs, MPs and ministers worked in coordination throughout the campaign.

"The ministers, MLAs and MPs deployed in the area will now prepare a list of local problems. All issues will be resolved. I have already said that the responsibility of Nuapada’s development is mine," he added.

Majhi said industrial development would also be taken up in the district along with irrigation projects.

"The state government is preparing a plan, and the newly elected MLA Jay Dholakia will work to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people," he said.

Noting that election is a war which needs a proper strategy, the chief minister said a plan was prepared and strategies were made to win the bypoll.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal said the bypoll posed a significant challenge for the party.

"The chief minister’s two major road shows were game changers. Since Nuapada borders Chhattisgarh, BJP workers from that state also played an active and important role," he said, expressing gratitude to Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, deputy chief minister, ministers and BJP leaders.

Odisha BJP in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar said he is very grateful to all the workers who worked tirelessly in the by-election and helped the party win.

The meeting was attended by ministers Prithviraj Harichandan, Sampada Swain, Gokulanand Mallick, Pradeep Balasamant, government chief whip Saroj Pradhan, Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar, Kalahandi MP Malvika Devi, some MLAs and others. PTI AAM AAM MNB