BJP's ideology teaches to work for everyone, it is not against Muslims: Gadkari

Nagpur, Jan 9 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the BJP's ideology teaches its followers to work for everyone irrespective of caste and creed, and it was not against Muslims.

The people's hopes and dreams will be fulfilled if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the January 15 election to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation with a full majority, and he will himself guarantee the candidates' performance, Gadkari said, campaigning in the city.

The senior BJP leader, who held three public meetings, sought to dispel misconceptions about his party.

"We are not against Muslims but we are against terrorists and Pakistan. The Muslims who commit sacrifices for this country are as much dear to us as are Hindus. One may go to a mosque, gurudwara or Buddh vihar. But, we say that our blood is the same, we all are Bharatiya, and we work for all," the Union minister added.

"All your hopes, desires and dreams will be fulfilled if BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is elected with full majority," he said.

"I will be a guarantor on behalf of the BJP candidates," Gadkari said, while listing the infrastructure projects carried out by him and the Maharashtra government.

Speaking at a meeting in North Nagpur, he said that some opposition leaders spread misinformation that if the BJP came to power, there will be violence.

But the BJP's ideology teaches its workers to work for everyone without any bias, said the Nagpur MP.

He is a staunch BJP worker and believes in its ideology, but he is an elected representative of those who voted for him as well as those who did not, Gadkari averred, adding that he works for everyone irrespective of caste, religion and language.

He also sought to debunk "misinformation" that the saffron party wanted to change the Constitution. It was the Congress which tried to change the Constitution 80 times, he said. PTI CLS KRK