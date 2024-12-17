BJP's intention behind 'one nation, one election' is 'one nation, no election': K C Venugopal

Belagavi: Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre over the introduction of two bills in Lok Sabha that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday said the clear intention behind 'one nation, one election' is "one nation, no election".

Terming 'one nation, one election' as "not practical", he expressed doubts about the bills getting passed in Parliament.

"One nation, one election means, it is a clear intention -- one nation, no election. BJP's main agenda is one nation, no election. They don't want to have a democratic process at all. To sabotage the entire democratic process gradually, they are bringing this new idea of one nation, one election," Venugopal said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Karnataka has its own speciality. Kerala has its speciality, similarly Manipur and Jammu Kashmir too have their own speciality. Unity in diversity is the beauty of this country. These people (BJP) don't believe in democracy, diversity." "This (one nation, one election) is not at all practical. I don't think it will get passed in Parliament. Let's see," he added.

The bills that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha after a fiery debate on Tuesday.

Opposition parties dubbed the draft laws -- a Constitution amendment bill and an ordinary bill -- as an attack on the federal structure, a charge rejected by the government.

The bills were introduced after the opposition sought a division of votes.