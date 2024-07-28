BJP's internal fights should not dominate UP assembly session: Mayawati

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati targetted the ruling party and said that it would be better if the ongoing tussle and internal fights in the Bharatiya Janata Party didn't dominate the House.

In a post on X on Sunday, she said, "The monsoon session of the UP Assembly is starting from tomorrow, in which the government will also present the supplementary budget." "Although this session will also be brief, but it would be better if the ongoing tussle and internal fighting in the BJP does not dominate the House and works are carried out in the interest of the people and the state," she said in her post.

In a series of posts, the former chief minister said, "Lakhs of families affected by the devastation of floods in UP are in urgent need of government help, towards whom the government's indifferent attitude is worrying." She also suggested that "Instead of displacing people in the name of encroachment, the government should focus on improving the lives of people suffering from poverty, unemployment, inflation and deteriorating law and order." According to a statement released on Saturday by the Principal Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, Pradeep Kumar Dubey, the proceedings of the House will begin on July 29 and continue till August 2. PTI CDN HIG HIG