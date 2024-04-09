BJP's Jai Ram Thakur ignored Hamirpur, alleges Himachal CM Sukhu

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 9 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur for ignoring Hamirpur during the BJP rule and when he was heading the government.

Talking to media persons here, Sukhu said Thakur, who did not remember Hamirpur district and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal during his tenure as chief minister from 2017 to 2022, is now seeking Dhumal's blessings to avoid the defeat of the six Congress rebels contesting on BJP tickets.

"If Jairam had taken care of Hamirpur, then a new bus stand would have been built in Hamirpur," he said, and alleged that now Jairam is doing "drama" by coming to the city so that he can save his face in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly byelections.

Accusing Thakur of "murdering" democracy by "buying" the Congress MLAs with money power, Sukhu said the people of the state are aware of the happenings in the recent past and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the elections.

Making an indirect reference to some old videos of the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, actor Kangana Ranaut, the chief minister said eating beef is a sin in 'Sanatan Dharma'.

"It is not allowed in our religion. If someone has talked about eating beef, then only he can tell about it," Sukhu said. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS