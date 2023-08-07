BJP's Jakhar asks CM Mann not to use any 'derogatory' words against Punjab Governor

Amritsar, Aug 7 (PTI) Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar Monday slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for using “derogatory” words against Governor Banwarlilal Purohit and also called the ongoing tussle between the two as unfortunate.

Jakhar advised Mann not to use "wrong words" against the governor and to give him due respect.

“The ongoing war of words between the governor and the CM was unfortunate. The matter should have been settled over a cup of tea but Mann, in a deep-rooted conspiracy by the AAP, deliberately created tension by using wrong words against the governor,” Jakhar told reporters here. The AAP government and the Raj Bhavan have been tussling over various issues, including for the two-day assembly session held in June.

In a recent letter written to the CM, Purohit had taken note of Mann's remark calling the governor 'vehla' (an idler) in the state assembly and had said, "Any abusive or derogatory words by you are not going to deter me from discharging my constitutional duty as Governor.” Jakhar, who was visiting Amritsar on Monday, also accused the Mann government of not fulfilling promises made by the AAP before the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. PTI JMS CHS VSD SKY SKY