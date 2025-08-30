BJP's Jakhar, Cong's Bajwa seek special package from PM Modi for flood-ravaged Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) With several districts in Punjab severely affected by floods, leaders from both the BJP and Congress have demanded a special package from the Centre to address the situation and provide relief to the people.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to announce a special relief package for Punjab.

In his letter, Jakhar noted that Punjab, a key state for India's food security, has been severely impacted by relentless heavy rain and flooding, exacerbated by excessive downpour in the upper hilly regions.

“I write to bring to your immediate attention the catastrophic natural disaster afflicting Punjab, a state integral to India's food security and national resilience. Relentless heavy rainfall over the past several days, compounded by excessive precipitation in the upper hilly regions, has triggered widespread flooding across the state.

“The regions along the Pakistan border, spanning from the Bhoa Assembly constituency to Fazilka, and other districts such as Kapurthala are among the worst affected. The meteorological department's forecast of continued heavy rainfall in the coming days threatens to worsen the already dire situation," Jakhar wrote.

He also said the floods affected a large section of the population, rendering many families homeless and destroying thousands of acres of crops critical to the state's economy and national food supply.

While commending the Central government's efforts through the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and financial aid, Jakhar emphasised the need for additional and immediate assistance given the severity of the disaster.

He urged the prime minister to deploy Central assessment teams to evaluate the ground situation and announce a special relief package for Punjab's flood-hit population.

Highlighting Punjab's significance as a border state and its role in national food security, Jakhar expressed confidence that the prime minister would extend support during this crisis.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Baja also sought Prime Minister Modi to announce a special package for the state.

“Punjab is facing one of its worst floods in decades. Over the past week, devastating floods have claimed the lives of 23 people and ravaged 1,018 villages across the state," Bajwa wrote to Modi.

"The situation on the ground is extremely grim. Thousands of families remain stranded in the inundated villages without access to food, clean drinking water, medicines, or proper shelter. More than three lakh acres of farmland lie inundated, destroying standing crops and crippling the rural economy," Bajwa said.

This is not just a natural disaster, but a humanitarian crisis, he pointed out.

“The scale of destruction is beyond the capacity of Punjab to handle alone. The state urgently requires the support of the Central government to provide immediate relief and ensure long-term recovery,” the Congress leader said.

“I humbly request you to kindly announce a special Central relief package for Punjab. Provide compensation to the families of the deceased and farmers who lost their crops. Ensure medical relief, food supplies, and rehabilitation support for the displaced families,” he wrote.

"I also appeal to you to visit Punjab to witness the scale of devastation and reassure the affected families,” Bajwa added.

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh said the devastating floods have shaken the entire state, causing unprecedented damage to life, agriculture, and infrastructure.

“Crops over thousands of acres of land have been destroyed, livestock perished, and rural families displaced,” Singh said in a statement.

Singh also commended the efforts of the Army, NDRF, and the state administration teams in carrying out rescue and relief operations under extremely challenging conditions.

He appealed to Punjabis across party lines to stand united in this grave hour of crisis.

In his statement, the senior politician urged the prime minister to immediately announce a special relief package for Punjab and deploy additional Central forces to assist in the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation operations.

"Timely assistance is crucial so that the affected families and farmers are not left to suffer in silence. Punjab's economy, already under stress, cannot withstand this scale of destruction without urgent intervention from the Centre," Singh said. PTI CHS ARI