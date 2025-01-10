BJP's Jat leaders say Kejriwal’s reservation demand an ‘election gimmick’

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal never raised the Jat reservation issue in 10 years of being in power in Delhi but is “doing politics” over it ahead of elections, BJP’s Jat leaders said on Friday, and called it an “election gimmick”.

“Merely writing a letter to the prime minister doesn’t grant reservation,” BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said responding to Kejriwal’s recent allegations that the saffron party had failed to include the Jat community in the Centre's OBC list despite promising to do so.

Kejriwal on Thursday announced he has written to PM Modi, urging him to grant reservation to Delhi’s Jats, and accused the BJP of favouring Jats in Rajasthan while neglecting the community in Delhi.

In a press conference on Friday, Sehrawat said, "Those who are doing politics in the name of Jats have never raised their voice for them in the Vidhan Sabha. In the last 10 years, Kejriwal never raised this issue in Vidhan Sabha or proposed to grant reservation to Delhi’s Jats.” Kuljeet Singh Chahal, BJP leader and NDMC vice-chairman, slammed Kejriwal’s comments on the Jat reservation as an "election gimmick".

"Jat reservation is just a political stunt because the AAP is on a ventilator, and that's why they are resorting to such tactics," Chahal said. "I am proud to be a Jat, and I was made the NDMC vice-chairman by the BJP." Chahal said Kejriwal's “sudden interest” in the Jat community is only because Jats in Delhi are now supporting the BJP. “Whenever Kejriwal gets caught in corruption cases, he uses these slogans to divert attention." "If anyone has actually worked for Jats in this country, it is Narendra Modi. Why didn’t Kejriwal ask for Jat reservation in his 10 years in power?" he added.

Elections for the 70-member Delhi assembly are scheduled on February 5. Votes will be counted on February 8. PTI SJJ SJJ SKY SKY