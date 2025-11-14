BJP's Jay Dholakia leads in Nuapada bypoll in Odisha

Bhubaneswar/Nuapada, Nov 14 (PTI) BJP candidate Jay Dholakia was leading as counting of votes was underway for the Nuapada assembly by-election in Odisha on Friday morning, according to the EC.

After seven rounds of counting, Dholakia was leading by 25,346 votes.

BJD's Snehangini Chhuria was at the second spot, followed by Ghasi Ram Majhi of the Congress.

A total of 26 rounds of counting will be held, with the process beginning at 8 am amid tight security. The by-election recorded a voter turnout of 83.45 per cent. PTI AAM AAM SOM