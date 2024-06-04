BJP's Jual Oram leads by 77,749 votes in Odisha’s Sundergarh LS seat

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) Former Union Minister and sitting MP Jual Oram of BJP was leading by 77,749 votes over his nearest rival and former Indian Hockey captain Dilip Tirkey of BJD, according to ECI.

While Oram secured 2,69,571 votes, Tirkey bagged 1,91822 votes at 1.28 pm.

Congress candidate Janadran Dehury secured only 1,46,533 votes.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister and BJP's Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi was leading by 19,971 votes over his nearest rival Lekhasree Samantsinghar of BJD, according to ECI.

Former Union Minister Srikant Jena, who is a Congress candidate in the Balasore LS seat was also struggling in the third place.

While Sarangi secured 1,31,657 votes, Samantasinghar got 1,11,686 votes. Jena could manage to get 54,314 votes by 1.40 pm. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN