BJP's 'jumlas' will not work anymore in Haryana: Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) The ruling BJP's 'jumlas' won't work anymore as people have seen the reality of the promises they made in the past ten years, Congress' Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry said, expressing confidence that his party will register a resounding win in the Haryana polls.

Chaudhry also said that unlike the BJP, the Congress has delivered on what it promised.

"The BJP's 'jumlas' (rhetoric) wont work anymore as people have seen the reality of their promises. Today, all sections of the society, including farmers, youth, women, workers, want to bring the Congress back to power and our party is set to register a resounding win in the polls," Chaudhry told PTI.

The Ambala MP's wife Pooja Chaudhry (38) is contesting the October 5 Assembly polls as a Congress candidate from Mulana reserve seat in Ambala district.

Of the total 10 candidates in the fray in Mulana, Pooja Chaudhry also faces BJP's Santosh Chauhan Sarwan, who had won the seat in 2014.

In 2019, Varun Chaudhry had won the Mulana assembly seat, but vacated it after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ambala reserve seat following which the Congress fielded Pooja from the seat.

The Mulana assembly constituency has remained a stronghold of Varun Chaudhry's family. Varun Chaudhry is the son of veteran Congress leader Phool Chand Mullana, who represented Mulana four times and also served as a minister in the previous Congress government. Mullana also served as president of the Congress' Haryana unit.

Attacking the BJP, Varun Chaudhry said the BJP's "jumlas are well known".

"They never fulfilled the promises they made to people. Be it doubling farmers' income, giving houses to poor or giving 2 crore jobs to the unemployed every year," he said.

"Today, unemployment is at its peak in Haryana. There is so much resentment among the youth, many of whom are forced to move abroad in search of employment opportunities for which they even sell their land and take loans," he said.

The Ambala MP said people have compared the previous Congress government with BJP's ten year rule and they know the difference. The BJP's tall claims of development are hollow, he claimed.

He also said when the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre, the BJP used to target them over the price of cooking gas cylinder, which used to be less than Rs 400, but they raised it manifold in just ten years.

Taking on the ruling BJP in Haryana, he said, "The law and order situation in the state is known to everyone. Crime rate against women is the highest. Drug menace has spread in villages too, which is a pain, but the government is in slumber".

"So many scams and paper leaks took place during the BJP's rule, SITs were set up, but no one knows about their outcome till today," he said.

He also alleged that BJP tries to divide people on religious and caste lines.

"And it is the same government during whose period while everything else, including religious places, remained closed for many weeks when the coronavirus pandemic broke, liquor vends were open," he said.

"People have not forgotten the 'lathis' which the farmers of Haryana, its employees and anganwadi workers had to face for raising voice for their justified demands. They did not spare even the wrestlers. So, there is resentment among various sections towards the BJP," he said.

Targeting BJP candidate Sarwan, Varun Chaudhry said though she served as MLA of Mulana once, but after that did not bother to look after the people of the constituency.

"Now, people are asking where was she when Covid came, where was she when there were floods in the constituency last year. People are asking where she was during their difficult times," he said.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while the results will be declared on October 8. Congress is eyeing to wrest power from BJP. PTI SUN DV DV