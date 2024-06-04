BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat wins West Delhi seat by over 1.99 lakh votes, defeats AAP's Mahabal Mishra

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat won the West Delhi seat by a margin of 1,99,013 votes, defeating AAP's Mahabal Mishra.

Sehrawat, a first-time candidate, was fielded by the BJP, replacing its two-time MP Parvesh Singh Verma.

The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and the 2019 general elections and is set to repeat the feat for a third consecutive time.

In the 2024 elections, the Congress fielded candidates in three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and AAP in four as part of a seat-sharing arrangement between the two INDIA bloc constituents. PTI SLB SZM