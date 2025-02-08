BJP's Karnail Singh richest winner, Umang Bajaj youngest

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi Assembly elections saw BJP's Karnail Singh emerge as the richest winner with assets worth Rs 259 crore, Umang Bajaj at 31 as the youngest winner, Tilak Ram Gupta as the oldest contestant at 73, and AAP's Amanatullah Khan the candidate with the highest, 19, criminal cases.

Karnail Singh, who won from Shakur Basti, was followed by Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden with Rs 248 crore and Parvesh Sahib Singh from New Delhi with Rs 115 crore.

Among the 699 candidates who contested, the youngest winner was 31-year-old Umang Bajaj of the BJP, who secured victory from the Rajinder Nagar constituency.

On the other hand, the oldest candidate to contest was 73-year-old Tilak Ram Gupta, who won from the Tri Nagar seat.

Several winning candidates also have pending criminal cases, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

AAP's Amanatullah Khan from Okhla is one such candidate, with 19 criminal cases against him, followed by Kuldeep Kumar from Kondli with seven cases.

Aam Aadmi Party's Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar has four, and Sanjeev Jha from Burari has two cases.

From the saffron party, Manjinder Singh Sirsa has five criminal cases, while Parvesh Verma has one.

Verma secured the victory against AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency, winning by a margin of 4,089 votes.

Sirsa won the Rajouri Garden seat by 18,190 votes, Tilak Ram Gupta by 15,896 votes, and Umang Bajaj by 1,231 votes.

Khan won Okhla by 23,639 votes, Jarnail Singh by 11,656 votes, and Sanjeev Jha by 20,601 votes. PTI SHB SHB VN VN