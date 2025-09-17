BJP's Kashmir unit organises blood donation camps across valley on PM Modi's birthday

Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) The Kashmir unit of the BJP on Wednesday organised a series of blood donation camps across the valley to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The BJP organised blood donation camps across Kashmir to commemorate the birthday of PM Modi and his lifelong spirit of selfless service to the nation," a BJP spokesman said.

He said the campaign in Kashmir was led by Ashok Koul, general secretary of J&K BJP.

"The campaign witnessed an overwhelming response with over 600 units of blood donated across nine districts of Kashmir," the spokesman said.

He said 80 units were collected in Srinagar, 30 units in Ganderbal and 53 units in Budgam. In South Kashmir, 20 units were donated in Pulwama, 42 in Shopian, 20 in Kulgam, and 80 in Anantnag.

In North Kashmir, 50 units were donated in Baramulla and 48 in Bandipora.

The spokesman said the BJP Yuva Morcha also contributed 38 units, while the minority morcha organised special drives collecting nearly 150 units of blood. PTI MIJ MNK MNK