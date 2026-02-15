BJP’s Kerala local polls success shows public trust in party: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal/Gwalior, Feb 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the BJP’s success in the recent Kerala local body elections reflects public trust in it and expressed confidence in the party’s victory in the upcoming assembly polls in the southern state.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance recently emerged as the single-largest party in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, marking the end of a 45-year reign of CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Under the ‘BJP for Viksit Keralam’ programme, the party’s public representatives from Kerala’s local bodies arrived in Bhopal and Gwalior on Saturday for a two-day visit, said the party’s Madhya Pradesh media in-charge Ashish Agrawal.

The delegation met CM Yadav here and Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday. It also called on Governor Mangubhai Patel on Sunday and shared their experiences regarding cleanliness and the state’s water management among other issues, an official said.

The governor urged the visiting public representatives to serve society and the nation in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, the official said.

Patel emphasised that their role is crucial in ensuring that government schemes reach the last mile. He asked the visiting delegation to make local governance more effective through transparency, accountability, and public participation, the official said.

The governor also told the public representatives to show commitment to serve the poor, the deprived, and the needy. The visitors shared their experiences from their MP trip with Patel, the official said.

They praised Bhopal’s cleanliness management, calling it the country’s cleanest capital, the official said. Discussions were held on the state’s water management, Smart City project, waste disposal and solar energy, he added.

On Saturday, an 11-member delegation had met CM Yadav and minister Vijayvargiya here.

“The BJP and NDA’s success in the Kerala local body elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is a strong testament to public trust and the struggles of party workers will ensure its victory in Kerala in the future,” Yadav had said while interacting with the delegation.

The discussions focused on topics such as the Madhya Pradesh government’s functioning, information about schemes, public welfare work, and how the organisation advances public service at the grassroots level.

The public representatives were apprised of the MP government’s schemes and innovations. They also discussed how to serve the public and develop their areas.

Another 13-member delegation of public representatives arrived in Gwalior and met the MP Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Agrawal said.

Tomar said that the party workers have been fighting for their ideology in Kerala since the Jan Sangh era.

He briefed the public representatives on the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, administrative experience, the BJP organisation, the work of its government, and the rich and glorious historical background of Madhya Pradesh.

Members of the delegation told reporters that they visited MP as Prime Minister Modi had talked about the state’s improved administrative system and asked them to come here and observe the functioning.

The success in the Kerala municipal elections has boosted the morale of the party workers, they said. The workers are striving to elect a BJP chief minister in Kerala, currently under Left rule, in the upcoming assembly elections, they added.

Elections to the 140-member Kerala assembly will likely be held in the next few months. In the last polls in 2021, the BJP did not win any seats in the state. PTI MAS GK NR