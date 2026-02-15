BJP’s Kerala local polls win testament to public trust: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal/Gwalior, Feb 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the BJP's success in the recent Kerala local body elections is a strong testament to public trust and expressed confidence of the party's victory in the upcoming assembly polls in the southern state.

Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) recently emerged as the single largest party in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, marking the end of a 45-year reign of CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

As part of the 'BJP for Viksit Keralam' programme, the party's public representatives from Kerala's local bodies arrived in Bhopal and Gwalior on Saturday for a two-day visit, the party's Madhya Pradesh media in-charge Ashish Agrawal said.

An 11-member delegation met CM Yadav here and Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"The BJP and NDA's success in the Kerala local body elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong testament to public trust and the struggles of party workers will ensure its victory in Kerala in the future," Yadav said, interacting with the delegation.

The discussions focused on topics such as the Madhya Pradesh government's functioning, information about schemes, public welfare work, and how the organisation advances public service at the grassroots level.

The public representatives were apprised of the MP government's schemes and innovations. They also discussed how to serve the public and develop their areas.

Another 13-member delegation of public representatives arrived in Gwalior and met with MP assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Agrawal said.

Tomar said that the party workers have been fighting for their ideology in Kerala since the Jan Sangh era. The BJP's victory in the upcoming elections is certain.

He briefed the public representatives on the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, administrative experience, the BJP organisation, the work of its government, and the rich and glorious historical background of Madhya Pradesh.

Members of the delegation told reporters that they visited MP as Prime Minister Modi had mentioned about the state's improved administrative system and asked them to come here and observe the functioning.

The success in the Kerala municipal elections has boosted the morale of the party workers, they said.

The workers are striving to elect a BJP chief minister in Kerala in the upcoming assembly elections, they added. PTI MAS GK