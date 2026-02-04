BJP's Khemchand Singh sworn in as Manipur CM; 2 deputies from Kuki, Naga communities

Imphal, Feb 4 (PTI) BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday became the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, nearly a year after the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state, leading to the imposition of President's Rule.

The 62-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan, hours after the President's rule was revoked in the violence-hit Manipur.

BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho took oath as the deputy chief ministers of Manipur.

The formation of the new government comes at a time when the strife-torn state is trying to move forward towards normalcy.

Congratulating Khemchand Singh and his two deputies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am confident they will work diligently towards furthering development and prosperity for my sisters and brothers of Manipur." Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands become homeless.

Talking to reporters at the Lok Bhavan soon after taking oath, Khemchand Singh said Manipur comprises 36 communities and that the state was taken care of for long by them.

"Our hope now is for all to help in bringing a peaceful atmosphere. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have placed great faith in me, and I want to take that faith forward," the two-time BJP legislator said.

Khemchand Singh is a long-time RSS functionary and an organisation-focused leader who has held key constitutional and ministerial positions in the state.

Apart from politics, he has had a long association with Taekwondo. A black belt holder, he is a former vice-president of the Taekwondo Federation of India and has been involved in the promotion of the sport in the Northeast.

Deputy CM L Dikho told reporters that inclusiveness is the new mantra of the government.

Asked whether action would be taken against armed groups that have issued threats to Kuki legislators participating in government formation, Dikho replied, "Why not?” The BJP's Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh of NPP were sworn in as ministers. Kipgen took the oath virtually from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi.

BJP Manipur spokesperson Laimayum Bashanta Sharma said the formation of a new government will pave the way for peace, normalcy and development in the state.

"The formation of a new government will pave the way for peace, normalcy and development in the state once more. We have known the chief minister for such a long time. He is very much in touch with leaders of different communities,” he told PTI.

The restoration of a popular government also says that the Centre knows what is best for Manipur, Sharma told PTI.

A Manipur University professor said, "I just wanted Nemcha Kipgen to come to Imphal. There is no threat to any community in the Imphal valley. Her oath-taking should not have been done virtually from New Delhi. It shows that there is a certain lack of will on the part of the Centre to enforce unity in the state." During the President's Rule, the state witnessed a decline in gun-firing incidents between the two warring groups. Security forces launched widespread operations in the hills and valley districts of the state against armed miscreants and militants, leading to the arrest of over 1000 of them and recovering more than 3000 arms.