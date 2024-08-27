BJP's Kiran Choudhry elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Haryana

Chandigarh: BJP leader Kiran Choudhry was declared elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ended at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Choudhry, a former Haryana minister, had filed her nomination for the bypoll on Wednesday. Being the lone candidate in the contest, she was declared elected unopposed.

The winning candidate was given a certificate at 4.33 pm by Returning Officer Saket Kumar for the bypoll at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat here. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also present for the occasion.

Earlier when she had filed her nomination, four JJP rebel MLAs had also extended support to her candidature.

No other party has put up a candidate for the bypoll for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana which was necessitated after Congress's Deepender Singh Hooda was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on April 9, 2026.

The BJP had named Choudhry (69) as its nominee for the bypoll shortly after she resigned from the assembly a week ago, nearly two months after she switched over from the Congress. Choudhry joined the BJP along with her daughter and former MP Shruti Choudhry in June.

Kiran Choudhry represented the Tosham seat in the Haryana Assembly.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier said his party would not field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat as it did not have the numbers.