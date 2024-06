Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was leading by 37,558 votes against his nearest Congress rival Danam Nagender at 11.40 AM in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constiteuncy in Telangana.

Kishan Reddy got 2,05,354 votes, while Nagender secured 1,67,796 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

The counting votes for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana began at 8 AM on Tuesday. PTI SJR VVK SJR KH