Hyderabad, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP president in Telangana and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday retained the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat, winning by a margin of over 49,000 votes.

Kishan Reddy got 4,73,012 votes, while Congress candidate D Nagender secured 4,23,068 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

The Lok Sabha polls were held in a single phase in the state on May 13. PTI SJR VVK KH