BJP’s Kolambkar retains Wadala seat in Mumbai, registers 9th consecutive win

Mumbai: BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar retained his Wadala assembly constituency in Mumbai, defeating rival Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Shraddha Jadhav by 24,973 votes.

Kolambkar has won for the ninth consecutive time, becoming one of the senior-most MLAs in the state.

The BJP leader polled 66,800 votes, while Jadhav, a former Mumbai mayor, got 41,827 votes.

The votes were counted in 16 rounds.

BJP was leading in 125 assembly constituencies, bettering its 2014 tally of 122 seats. It had bagged 105 seats in 2019.