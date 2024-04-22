BJP's Kuldeep Bishnoi trashes reports that he may join Congress as 'baseless'

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi on Monday dubbed some reports circulating on social media that he may join the Congress as "misleading and baseless".

Kuldeep Bishnoi is the younger son of former chief minister late Bhajan Lal.

Reports are circulating over social media that he is upset after the BJP "ignored" him and gave the ticket from the Hisar parliamentary seat to Ranjit Chautala, an Independent MLA who joined BJP last month.

"There is some news circulating on social media about my joining Congress, which is completely misleading and baseless," Bishnoi said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said he has worked as an ordinary worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and will continue to work to strengthen the party in future also.

Bishnoi's son Bhavya, who is at present a BJP MLA from Adampur, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Hisar. At that time both Bhavya and Kuldeep were with the Congress and later on they joined the BJP. PTI SUN KSS KSS