BJP's Lallu Singh files nomination from Faizabad, attacks Rahul Gandhi over Ayodhya visit

Ayodhya (UP), May 1 (PTI) Sitting MP and the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, Lallu Singh, Wednesday filed his nomination papers in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Before filing his nomination papers, Singh held a 10-km long road show that started from Ayodhya town and ended up at Faizabad Press Club.

Dhami was present in the district election officer's room when Singh handed over his nomination papers to district election officer Nitish Kumar.

Reacting over the speculation about Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Ram temple, Dhami said, "He did not come when he was invited. Now elections are going on. So these types of people who always opposed the Santan Dharma will go to the temple, do puja and wear the sacred thread." Dhami said, "Ayodhya is becoming a historical place for the whole world. Lallu Singh has made a big contribution as a 'karsevak' and as a party worker.

"These elections will also be historic. Lallu Singh will be victorious with historic votes. Ram era has come again in the country and in the world," the Uttarakhand chief minister said.

Polling in Faizabad will be held on May 20 in the fifth phase of ongoing Lok Sabha polls.