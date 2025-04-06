BJP’s Locket Chatterjee claims police stopped Ram Navami rally in Kolkata suburb

Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) BJP leader Locket Chatterjee on Sunday claimed that a Ram Navami rally led by her from New Town in the outskirts of Kolkata was stopped by police, prompting a change of route of the procession. Chatterjee was also seen engaging in a verbal spat with police personnel after the rally was "halted" near Keshtopur in the city’s northern fringes.

Police sources said barricades were set up at the Keshtopur crossing adjacent to the airport-connecting VIP Road, after the procession tried to enter Salt Lake.

“This is not a political rally. It’s a spiritual congregation where people have participated spontaneously. How can the police stop this rally, which has the necessary permissions?” Chatterjee said.

The former MP later walked past the barricades and urged the rally participants to take an alternative route to avoid further confrontation.

She was seen riding a two-wheeler at the start of the rally from a Ram Temple in New Town, and was joined by party leader Arjun Singh at its initial stage.

The procession is scheduled to culminate at the Hanuman Mandir in Dum Dum. PTI SMY RBT