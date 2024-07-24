BJP's Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi meet PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) All seven newly elected Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a range of issues.

It was the first formal meeting of the BJP MPs with Modi after they won the general elections.

After the meeting, a BJP MP said that it was an introductory meeting that lasted around 20 minutes.

"The prime minister asked us to ensure meeting people of our constituency on regular basis and try to address their grievances and help them at priority basis," said the MP.

The meeting assumes significance with Delhi going for Assembly polls early next year. All seven BJP MPs -- Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Malhotra, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal and Yogender Chandolia -- were present in the meeting.

The BJP won the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for the third time in a row in the polls held on May 25, defeating AAP-Congress alliance candidates with comfortable margins. PTI VIT KVK KVK