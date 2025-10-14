BJP's lone woman CM Rekha Gupta to campaign extensively in Bihar polls

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the lone woman to hold the post among the 14 BJP-ruled states, will campaign in the Bihar Assembly polls and attend the nomination filing of the eastern state's deputy chief minister Vijay Sinha, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials at Delhi CMO, she will reach Lakhisarai on Wednesday, where she will accompany Sinha for his nomination filing and will address a public meeting at KRK Ground there.

Later in the day, she will address a public meeting in Bihar Sharif in support of local BJP candidate Sunil Kumar.

CM Gupta is scheduled to return to Delhi the same day, the officials added.

BJP leaders claimed that Gupta, who took charge as Delhi chief minister in February this year, is in huge demand for campaigning in the Bihar polls.

She will campaign in different assembly constituencies in Bihar for at least six days -- three days ahead of the first phase of polls and for as many days during the campaigning for the second phase, they said.

"The outcome of the Bihar polls will depend heavily on the voting by women. Gupta, besides being the only woman chief minister among BJP-ruled states, is a good orator who connects with the audience through her straight talk," said a party leader.

Polling in the Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases -- November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be done on November 14.

Gupta, who belongs to the trader community, was given preference over other contenders for the chief minister's post after the BJP's impressive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls held in February this year.

The party returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, winning 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, ending a decade-long dominance of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD