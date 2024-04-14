BJP’s LS poll manifesto ‘jumla patra’, breaks world record of lies: SP chief

Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday termed the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto as a "jumla patra" saying it “breaks world record of lies”.

People have already made a resolve to make the INDIA bloc win and they will not trust the saffron party’s manifesto, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto at the party headquarters in Delhi. The manifesto has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.

PM Modi made a pitch for electing a strong and stable government in an uncertain world beset by geopolitical tensions, prioritising development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC.

Reacting to it, Yadav, in a post on X, said, “When the public has already resolved to make INDIA bloc win and defeat BJP by choosing their bright future as an option, then BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' is of no use." "People are neither trusting the manifesto nor the guarantee for the future of those whose identity is lies and 'jumle' (rhetoric). How can those who did not fulfil their promises in the last ten years of rule talk of giving a guarantee of the future," the SP chief said.

“If BJP has the courage, then it should bring out its manifesto of 2014 and 2019 and give an account of which of its promises it fulfilled. BJP's sankalp patra is just a document of 'jumla' that breaks the record of lies in the universe," Yadav said.

He used the hashtag “Nahi Chaiye BJP” in his post. PTI ABN NB