BJP's LS poll manifesto roadmap for a developed India by 2047: Gujarat CM Patel

Ahmedabad, Apr 15 (PTI) The BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto provides a roadmap to fulfil the dream of a developed India by 2047, and people of Gujarat will help the party win all the 26 seats in the state, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party follows the policy of doing what it says -- no hollow promises but solid works of development, Patel said addressing mediapersons over the BJP's Sankalp Patra' for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls released on Sunday.

The CM said 6.5 crore people of Gujarat have reposed their trust in the BJP since the last two-and-a-half decades, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee has shown them how to realise their dreams through development and public welfare.

"As a result, Modi is constantly receiving blessings of the people of Gujarat and the country. The foundation of good governance laid by Modi has helped the BJP win all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat (in the last two parliamentary polls). People will again help the BJP win all 26 seats by reposing faith in Modi's politics of development," he said.

PM Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto, outlining his vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’ as he exhorted people to give another mandate to his party to shape India’s 'destiny' for the next 1,000 years.

Describing the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ as a document of his guarantee, Modi highlighted the achievements of 10 years of his government at the Centre and said the BJP has delivered on every promise it made so far.

The manifesto talks about implementing the 'one nation, one poll' initiative, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals world over, among others.

Patel said the 'Sankalp Patra' provides a roadmap to realise the dream of a developed India by 2047.

"The Modi government is walking on the path of development...Modi has improved the lives of 25 crore people by lifting them out of poverty and under his leadership, India has become the world's fifth largest economy," Patel said.

He said the BJP is a party with a vision for the nation's development.

If there is any party that runs on the principle of nation first, it is the BJP. PM Modi has fulfilled the dream of 'Make in India' and 'Digital India', the CM said.

It is Modi's guarantee that he will inaugurate the project for which he lays the foundation stone, Patel said.

"The BJP has once more established the credibility of an election manifesto. BJP follows the policy of doing what it says -- no hollow promises but solid works of development," he said.

The last 10 years' track record of Modi's good governance shows that the BJP did what it said, the CM added.

Modi has strengthened the foundation of good governance in Gujarat and the country, hence the BJP will win all the 26 Lok seats in the state with the blessings of the people, he said.

The 'Sankalp Patra' 2024 has been prepared keeping in mind factors affecting the lives of every class, society and citizens of the country, the CM said.

State BJP chief CR Paatil said Modi has taken the pledge to take everyone together on the journey of the country's development.

Women feel safe in the country under PM Modi's government, he said.

"Indira Gandhi had called for a slogan to remove poverty, but Modiji lifted 25 crore people out of poverty. It is not Modi's survey but a survey conducted by the UN that in 10 years, Modi has helped 25 crore people come out of poverty," he said.

As many as 24 important issues have been included in the BJP's manifesto. PM Modi has given a guarantee that the country which was plagued by terrorism during the Congress rule has become a safe country today, he said.

"Earlier, news headlines were that terrorists took the lives of innocent people, but under Modi's leadership, the country has been kept safe from incidents of terrorism," Paatil added. PTI KA GK