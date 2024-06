Noida, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP's Mahesh Sharma was leading with 26,176 votes in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat after the first round of counting on Tuesday, according to the local election office.

The INDIA bloc's Mahendra Nagar was second with 7,917 votes, the BSP's Rajendra Solanki was third with 6,233 votes and NOTA was fourth with 265 votes.