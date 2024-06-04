BJP's Mahesh Sharma leads by over 5 lakh votes in Gautam Buddh Nagar seat

Noida, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP's Mahesh Sharma was leading by a huge margin of over 5 lakh votes against his rival candidates from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat, improving upon his 2014 and 2019 performances as counting of votes continued Tuesday.

Sharma had won the Lok Sabha polls from Gautam Buddh Nagar by a margin of 2.80 lakh votes in 2014 and by 3.37 lakh votes in 2019.

Figures form the Election Commission website at 3.30 pm showed Sharma having bagged more than 7.80 lakh votes while his nearest rival Samajwadi Party's Mahendra Singh Nagar had polled 2.83 lakh votes by then.

The third on the list was Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajendra Singh Solanki with 2.40 lakh votes.

The fourth highest number of votes were polled for the NOTA (none of the above) option on EVMs with 9,467 votes.

The NOTA votes in Gautam Buddh Nagar were recorded at 8,371 in 2019 and 3,836 in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

There are 12 other candidates, including Independent nominees, but none of them could garner even 4,000 votes till 3.30 pm, according to the EC figures. PTI KIS RPA