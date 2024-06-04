BJP's Mahesh Sharma leads with 1.85 lakh votes in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar seat

Noida, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP's Mahesh Sharma was leading by a margin of over 1.85 lakh votes in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat in initial trends on Tuesday, according to official figures at 11.45 am.

A former Union minister, Sharma has polled 2,84,774 votes and is eyeing a straight third term from the seat.

INDIA bloc's Mahendra Nagar was second with 98,838 votes, BSP's Rajendra Solanki was third with 64,483 votes and NOTA (None of the Above) was the fourth most popular choice with 3,947 votes, according to Election Commission data.

A total of 15 candidates were in the fray in the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency. PTI KIS DIV DIV