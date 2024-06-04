BJP's Mahesh Sharma wins by 5.59 lakh votes in Gautam Buddh Nagar LS seat

Noida, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP's Mahesh Sharma on Tuesday secured his third straight Lok Sabha election victory from Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh by a huge margin of 5.59 lakh votes.

Sharma bagged 8,57,829 votes (59.69 per cent of the total 14,37,244 votes), according to Election Commission website figures at 6.30 pm.

Samajwadi Party's Mahendra Singh Nagar got 2,98,357 (20.76 per cent) votes while Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajendra Singh Solanki bagged 2,51,615 (17.51 per cent) votes, the EC showed.

There were 12 other candidates, including Independent nominees, in the fray but none could secure even 4,000 votes while the NOTA (none of the above) option stood at the fourth position with 10,324 (0.72 per cent) votes to its account, it showed.

Sharma had won the Lok Sabha polls from Gautam Buddh Nagar by a margin of 2.80 lakh votes in 2014 and by 3.37 lakh votes in 2019.

This was his fourth Lok Sabha election from the seat. He had lost the 2009 poll.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat is spread over five assembly segments of Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Khurja and Sikandrabad.

The seat has over 26.75 lakh registered voters of which 53.66 per cent votes were cast when the constituency went to poll on April 26.