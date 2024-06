Dehradun, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP's Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah won the Tehri Garhwal seat in Uttarakhand on Tuesday defeating Jot Singh Gunsola of the Congress by 2,72,493 votes.

This is the fourth consecutive time that the erstwhile Tehri royal has won from the seat.

Shah is a three-time MP from Tehri Garhwal seat. She won the seat for the first time in 2009.

She had defeated Congress' Pritam Singh in 2019 from the seat by 3,00,586 votes. PTI ALM ALM RT RT